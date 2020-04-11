AllHipHop
Coronavirus Can't Stop Babyface From Battling Teddy Riley

AllHipHop Staff

Babyface beat the coronavirus, but can he beat Teddy Riley in a beat battle?

(AllHipHop News) Legendary R&B singer and producer Babyface is “so blessed” to have been able to celebrate his 62nd birthday on Friday after an “incredibly scary” battle with COVID-19.

The musician, real name Kenneth Brian Edmonds, took to social media on his special day to thank famous friends and fans for their well wishes, revealing he and his loved ones all tested positive for the coronavirus – but have since pulled through.

“I would like to warmly thank everyone for all the many birthday wishes today,” his note began.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday. I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends. I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

The birthday boy went on invite fans to join him and his “little brother,” fellow R&B star Teddy Riley, in a special music battle livestream at 9 pm EST on April 18th.

Dubbed a “Celebration of Black Music Excellence” he continued, “So get ready for a night of groove and love. Ladies… put on your red dress…light the candles, pour some wine, and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes..”

Addressing his close pal, Babyface added, “Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world!”

He captioned the post, “Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

The "Tender Lover" singer is the latest musician to be diagnosed with the potentially-deadly illness – Fred the Godson, Slim Thug, and Scarface also previously went public with their positive COVID-19 tests.

