AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Coronavirus Delays Universal Hip Hop Museum Opening

Mike Winslow

The Universal Hip Hop Museum's opening has been pushed back, so the founders are taking the time to make the site pandemic proof.

(AllHipHop News) The highly-anticipated opening of The Universal Hip Hop Museum has been delayed thanks to the pandemic.

Construction on a new $65 million development at the Point in the South Bronx which houses the museum was supposed to start in July.

Plans to build the development, which will feature the Universal Hip Hop Museum as a centerpiece, have been pushed back to the Fall.

Universal Hip Hop Museum founder Rocky Bucano said the extra time has allowed him to rethink his approach to the museum due to the outbreak, and resurgences of the coronavirus.

"We are building a museum that will be pandemic-proof, because now, we are incorporating everything that’s the new normal—social distancing, how to position exhibits, how many exhibits should be in a space, what kind of exhibits,” Rocky Bucano told NY1.

The museum is also taking additional precautions to protect the hundreds of thousands of patrons expected to visit the site each year.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum has formed a new partnership with a technology company that will provide PPE like digital scanners which can detect if a visitor has the coronavirus.

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for this October, while the museum will not open until 2024. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Nick Cannon Seems To Back Kanye West's Presidental Run; West Suffers Setback

Nick Cannon Seems To Back Kanye West's Presidental Run

illseed

by

Tonny Pham

FBG Duck's Mother Pleads For Calm As Cops Warn Of Gang War

FBG Duck's mother held a press conference and pleaded with gang members to chillout in the wake of her son's murder.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Wiley's MBE Honor Officially Under Review Over Anti-Semitic Tirade

Grime rapper Wiley may have done permanent damage to his career over a wild outburst targeting Jewish people around the world.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ariezblog

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

FuckUcrackas

Tory Lanez Finally Addresses Claims He Shot Megan Thee Stallion

The Toronto rapper/singer issued a statement through his lawyer denying he was deported and addressing claims he shot Megan thee Stallion.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Runninjewelz

Kanye West Defeated By Bad Signatures In Illinois

Kanye West's dream to be president is fading away

AllHipHop Staff