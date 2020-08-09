Coronavirus Delays Universal Hip Hop Museum Opening

The Universal Hip Hop Museum's opening has been pushed back, so the founders are taking the time to make the site pandemic proof.

(AllHipHop News) The highly-anticipated opening of The Universal Hip Hop Museum has been delayed thanks to the pandemic.

Construction on a new $65 million development at the Point in the South Bronx which houses the museum was supposed to start in July.

Plans to build the development, which will feature the Universal Hip Hop Museum as a centerpiece, have been pushed back to the Fall.

Universal Hip Hop Museum founder Rocky Bucano said the extra time has allowed him to rethink his approach to the museum due to the outbreak, and resurgences of the coronavirus.

"We are building a museum that will be pandemic-proof, because now, we are incorporating everything that’s the new normal—social distancing, how to position exhibits, how many exhibits should be in a space, what kind of exhibits,” Rocky Bucano told NY1.

The museum is also taking additional precautions to protect the hundreds of thousands of patrons expected to visit the site each year.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum has formed a new partnership with a technology company that will provide PPE like digital scanners which can detect if a visitor has the coronavirus.

A groundbreaking ceremony is slated for this October, while the museum will not open until 2024.