Coronavirus Forces Jay Electronica To Cancel Nationwide Listening Sessions

AllHipHop Staff

Coronavirus may stop fans from hearing Jay Elect's album early, but it won't stop the album.

By Houston Williams 

(AllHipHop News) The Coronavirus continues to disrupt the normalcy of life and the not-so-normal like rapper Jay Electronica. The rapper - after 13 years - releases his debut album, A Written Testimony, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. 

Advanced listening sessions set for tonight (March 12) have all been canceled after being set for New York City, Los Angeles and his hometown of New Orleans. 

Tidal issued the following statement: 

At TIDAL, the health and wellbeing of our employees, members, and artist-partners is our top priority. Based on the guidance of health officials and the growing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) around the country, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel all of tonight’s listening events for Jay Electronica’s “A Written Testimony”. We know the artist and our members were looking forward to this event; we were too, and will be listening to the album along with everyone else once available on TIDAL. Thank you to all our members for their understanding.

The album will hit streaming services tomorrow, Friday, March 13.

The rapper and complementary companies have continued to promote the album.

A fan presumably translated the meaning of the album's tracklisting.

