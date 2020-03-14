AllHipHop
Coronavirus Halts Boosie Badazz' Big Bash In Baton Rouge

AllHipHop Staff

Boosie's annual concert for his hometown of Baton Rouge is the latest victim of the Coronavirus outbreak.

(AllHipHop News) The outbreak of the coronavirus, along with a national health emergency in the United States has forced Boosie Badazz to cancel his highly anticipated annual concert.

Each year, Boosie hosts the annual Boosie Bash in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

This year for the 3rd Annual Boosie Bash, the rapper lined up some big names, including DaBaby, Yo Gotti, Juvenile, Lil Baby and others, who were supposed to hit the stage at the FG Clark Activity Center.

However, reps for the rapper revealed his Boosie Bash which was slated to start today March 14th, is being postponed, like everything else.

According to reps, The Third Annual Boosie Bash has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 18th.

"As a result of health concerns amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, we have been advised to postpone our weekend of events (Friday and Saturday) planned for Boosie Bash 2020. We are diligently working with all parties involved including venues, talent, staffing, etc. to reschedule our events as soon as schedules permit," said a rep for Perfect 10, which produces the event with Boosie.

"Although we are disappointed with having to pause our operations this weekend, the health and well-being of our patrons are our priority. We look forward to bringing you updated information as we receive it," the rep added.

While there's no word on the rescheduled lineup, Boosie's reps confirmed all tickets will be valid for the new date.

However, all sales are final and there will be no refunds or exchanges.

