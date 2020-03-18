AllHipHop
Coronavirus Ruins Kanye West And Joel Osteen's Mega-Church Ambition

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Kanye West and notable pastor, Joel Osteen’s planned church service in the iconic sports cathedral, Yankee Stadium has been postponed.

As the world prays its way out of this global plague that feels as punitive as the one that The Big Boss unleashed on Pharoah back in Moses’ times, the popular preacher and rapper convert will have to figure out another way to get the Holy inspired word to the masses.

The massive service has been postponed because of the coronavirus epidemic. This should not come as a surprise as Yankee Stadium has canceled all events for the next two months and New York has clamped all the way down on large gatherings.

In fact, no one can even try to link up with fifty people or more without getting fined.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told residences of the Empire State on Wednesday that he has formed a coalition with the neighboring states New Jersey, Connecticut and most recently Pennsylvania.

The states have come together cooperatively with a common set of rules that will apply to all four states to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It is for the safety of all people.

And above all else, Yeezy and Pastor Osteen want to accomplish one major goal: To heal the broken (not make them sicker).

The church service is postponed until a future date.

