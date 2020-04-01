Coronavirus Ruins Taraji P Henson's Wedding

Once again, actress Taraji P Henson has to delay her wedding to Kelvin Hayden.

(AllHipHop News) Taraji P. Henson has been forced to delay her wedding to Kelvin Hayden once again, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old actress had initially set an April date for her nuptials, but pushed it back to June for fear of bad weather.

However, now that the Covid-19 virus is leading to the cancellation of weddings all around the world - due to the rules in many countries that there be a maximum of five guests at any ceremony - Taraji will have to wait a little longer before she walks down the aisle.

“It’s probably going to be more like July," she explained to U.S. TV show Extra via video chat app Zoom. "We have to see what this will be like at the other end."

The "Empire" star added that both she and Kelvin have elderly relatives to take into consideration when thinking about when to reschedule their wedding for.

"Our grandparents, my grandmother is about to turn 96, his is 86, how do we get them to the wedding now? Now, we are concerned, just trying to figure out the safest and best way," she said.

In the meantime, Taraji, who will next be seen in Netflix movie "Coffee & Kareem," is doing her best to keep herself busy during the lockdown period, and has even lost 5 lbs since she started social distancing.

She's also picked up a new hobby, as she revealed: "I have aligned all of my chakras more than once, meditating a lot. I find myself praying, reflecting a lot, doing a lot of things I have said I wanted to do around the house that I don’t have time to do... Keeping busy, I learned how to do gel nails. I am a nail tech now."