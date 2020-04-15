AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

COVID-19 Delays Lawsuit Against Juice WRLD

AllHipHop Staff

As the Juice WRLD estate gets their ducks in a row, the court affords them a little time before pushing forward with a rock band's claim that the late rapper sampled from them without permission.

(AllHipHop News) The COVID-19 pandemic is not only holding up people’s social calendars.

It is putting a dent in legal matters and depending on whom you ask… that might be a good thing.

For the Juice WRLD estate, it is working out in their favor as they hash out the details of who is running the day-to-day workings on the rapper’s assets.

Recently, a $15 million copywriting infringement lawsuit against the estate of the deceased rapper has been put on ice. Yellowcard, a

turn-of-the-millennium American rock band, filed a case alleging that Juice WRLD sampled their 2006 song “Holly Wood Died” in his 2018 hit song, “Lucid Dreams.”

“Lucid Dreams” topped several charts and has amassed over one billion streams on Spotify. Should Yellowcard’s claim be found valid, the estate will be responsible for forking over a good lump of cash.

However, the coronavirus has halted movement in the court system and the disease has also caused problems for this case.

Chief among those problems is that the estate has not assigned someone to be in charge.

Juice WRLD’s mother, who seems to be the obvious choice to be in charge of her late son’s estate, is waiting for a judge to sign off and make her legal the administrator.

Hopefully, this can come to an end… and perhaps the world might hear some posthumous tracks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

6ix9ine Jokes About Being A Snitch During Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio'

Tory once expressed not wanting to get "caught up" with Tekashi being a cooperating witness for the government.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Who Won? RZA and DJ Premier Battle on Instagram Live!

The two Hip-Hop legends - RZA and DJ Premier - went head to head, and only one came on top. Who did you pick?

AllHipHop Staff

by

Hawkeye5

Gucci Mane Catches Backlash For Shocking Coronavirus Easter Tweet

Fans believe that Gucci Mane is not only rude and vile, but distract from the true message of Easter.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Runninjewelz

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says Damon Dash Ruined His Own Credibility; Issues $300k Judgment

"Dash was throughout the trial disruptive and apparently incapable of exercising ordinary civility" according to a judge, who has ordered Damon to cough up $300,000.

Nolan Strong

by

$MKingpin

Drake Is Laser Focused On New Album During Quarantine

Drake revealed he is not sitting around idle during the pandemic, and he's hard at work on new music.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Msdoright77036

EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent's Deposition Date For Rick Ross Finally Confirmed

50 Cent will finally depose rapper Rick Ross this month over a leaked sex tape.

AllHipHop Staff

by

LociC

Eliza Reign Asks Court To Sanction Future For Not Taking A DNA Test

Future could be forced to take a DNA test to determine if he is the father of Eliza Reign's baby, according to the latest court documents.

AllHipHop Staff

French Montana Challenges Jim Jones To Hits Battle On Instagram Live

Who do you think would take home the win in that head-to-head musical bout?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Drake Becomes First Male Artist To Debut Three Songs At No. 1 With "Toosie Slide"

The TikTok-ready dance track extends several of Drizzy's all-time records.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

geomp3

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyer Vows To Get "Every Penny" Of $300K Judgment From Damon Dash

Attorney Christopher Brown and Edwyna Brooks had some strong words for Damon Dash, who has been ordered to pay $300,000 for stealing the movie "Mafietta."

AllHipHop Staff