COVID-19 Victim YNW Melly Begs Judge To Release Him From Jail

The Florida rapper's attorney has filed legal papers asking that authorities review his client's request to go home, sit on house arrest and be treated by his own doctors for the COVID-19 disease, he acquired while in jail.

(AllHipHop News) Suspected murderer, YNW Melly has contracted the coronavirus while awaiting his murder trial for the alleged killings of two of his friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas, Jr.

The rapper, who is rapidly deteriorating, is now asking the judge for a release to house arrest because he fears that he stays where he is, he may die inside of his cell.

According to TMZ, his lawyer Bradford Cohen filed a legal doc detailing his symptoms and asking for the court's mercy.

Because the prison’s medical team is not on their jobs, and not checking on him every hour, his health is failing. His attorney says that currently, the 20-year-old rapper weights 114 lbs.

It has also been revealed that his celly has the disease also, and because accurate information is not adequately shared in the penal institutions (as it is not on the outside), they are afraid that the virus will be mutated and passed back and forth between the two.

Like the other prisons and thousands of civilians serving medical institutions, supplies are scarce.

"They have not given them masks, or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery. This is against all recommendations of the Surgeon General and CDC." States Cohen.

Melly is hoping that the judge is lenient and grants him the leave to stay on a specially termed house arrest. Should that happens, he says that he would pay all of his medical expenses.