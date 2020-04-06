AllHipHop
COVID-19 Victim YNW Melly Begs Judge To Release Him From Jail

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Florida rapper's attorney has filed legal papers asking that authorities review his client's request to go home, sit on house arrest and be treated by his own doctors for the COVID-19 disease, he acquired while in jail.

(AllHipHop News) Suspected murderer, YNW Melly has contracted the coronavirus while awaiting his murder trial for the alleged killings of two of his friends, Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas, Jr.

The rapper, who is rapidly deteriorating, is now asking the judge for a release to house arrest because he fears that he stays where he is, he may die inside of his cell.

According to TMZ, his lawyer Bradford Cohen filed a legal doc detailing his symptoms and asking for the court's mercy.

Because the prison’s medical team is not on their jobs, and not checking on him every hour, his health is failing. His attorney says that currently, the 20-year-old rapper weights 114 lbs.

It has also been revealed that his celly has the disease also, and because accurate information is not adequately shared in the penal institutions (as it is not on the outside), they are afraid that the virus will be mutated and passed back and forth between the two.

Like the other prisons and thousands of civilians serving medical institutions, supplies are scarce.

"They have not given them masks, or cleaning supplies that would be beneficial regarding his recovery. This is against all recommendations of the Surgeon General and CDC." States Cohen.

Melly is hoping that the judge is lenient and grants him the leave to stay on a specially termed house arrest. Should that happens, he says that he would pay all of his medical expenses.

EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion's Label 1501 Certified Asks Courts To Force Rapper To Renegotiate

Megan Thee Stallion's record label wants to force the rap star back to the negotiating table.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Geechies

EXCLUSIVE: Roc Nation Producer Jahlil Beats Building Affordable Housing In Pennsylvania

Jahlil Beats is working to change the lives of thousands of people in his hometown of Chester, PA by building hundreds of affordable housing units.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

prediksisgponline

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Bans Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate From The Internet For Partying After Early Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former associate Kooda B. is going to pay dearly for celebrating his early release by allegedly faking symptoms related to the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics & DJ D-Nice Help Combat Corovirus With Club Quarantine Hoodie

The Hollywood icon and the Instagram superstar are donating to the CDC Foundation.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

kasitov270

Jeezy Gets Engaged To Jeannie Mai Of "The Real"

Jeezy Gets Engaged To Jeannie Mai Of "The Real"

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Will Smith Goes Into Self Isolation For New Series

Will Smith has linked up with Snapchat for a new series while he is being quarantined like everyone else.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Joe Budden Chats With Former Rival Drake On Instagram Live

Champagne Papi makes Mouse a promise related to his next album.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shawng123

Vybz Kartel Loses Murder Conviction Appeal In Jamaica

Reggae star Vybz Kartel will have to continue to serve a 35-year sentence for murder for now.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

Cardi B Clowns Fans Coronavirus Tattoo In Her Honor

Cardi B was not impressed with a fan's tattoo trying to honor her viral coronavirus moment.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Deveondi

2 Chainz Challenges Meek Mill To A "Hits Versus Hits" Instagram Battle

Would you like to see ATL versus Philly on IG?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Shawng123