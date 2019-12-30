CupcakKe Reportedly Signs $8 Million Deal

(AllHipHop News) In September, CupcakKe announced she was quitting the music industry and social media. She made that declaration after reportedly being hospitalized for depression and suicidal thoughts at the top of the year.

CupcakKe returned to Twitter last month and hinted that she may be making more music in the future. In a new tweet, the 22-year-old rapper informed her followers about a supposed new contract.

"Your girl just signed [an] 8 million $ deal God is soooooooooooooo good ... I have no words right now," posted CupcakKe. She did not provide further details about the alleged business move.

CupcakKe dropped the Ephorize and Eden LPs in 2018. They were both met with critical acclaim. The non-album single "Squidward Nose" came out in January of this year.