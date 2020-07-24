AllHipHop
Curren$y & Harry Fraud Drop Collaborative Project 'The OutRunners'

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Conway, and Jim Jones provide features.

(AllHipHop News) This new music Friday features a project from Hip Hop veteran Curren$y. The southern spitter teamed up with producer Harry Fraud for The OutRunners.

“Even those who have known me forever will find out things they didn’t know with The OutRunners. As long as I’ve been surviving out here, I realize we’ve got so much growing to do,” stated Curren$y.

The New Orleans native added, "Thank you Harry Fraud, this collaboration brought more out of me then I’ve ever seen or heard. I can’t wait to share this project with everyone.”

Curren$y and Harry Fraud reunited for the 9-track collection following their collaborative efforts Cigarette Boats, The Stage, and The Marina. The OutRunners features Wiz Khalifa, Rick Ross, Conway The Machine, and Jim Jones.

