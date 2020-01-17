AllHipHop
Login

Custody Battle Over XXXtentacion's Son Breaks Out

AllHipHop Staff
by

The late rapper's mom Cleopatra is battling for custody of his son Gekyume.

(AllHipHop News) XXXtentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is taking the late rapper's baby mama to court in a battle for custody of her grandchild.

The late "Sad!" star's girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth to their son, Gekyume, in January 2019, six months after XXXTentacion was murdered in June 2018.

Now Bernard has launched a bid to win guardianship of her grandson.

A judge in Florida recently ordered a Guardian Ad Litem official to investigate whether Gekyume should remain with his mother or live with his grandmother.

The Guardian Ad Litem has filed a report on the matter, but the documents remain sealed and an official judgment has yet to be made on custody arrangements for the little boy.

This isn't the first court battle between Bernard and Sanchez - the two women faced off over a paternity suit shortly after Gekyume was born.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead by robbers in Florida at the age of 20.

Comments
Killer Mike Plans To Reopen Historic Bankhead Seafood Restaurant With T.I.
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
JDD
JDDBeautiful
Diddy Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G. Being Selected For Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
1
Last Reply· by
dessy6767
dessy6767https://mymenuprice.com/my-zaxbys-survey-myzaxbysvisit/ Through this My Zaxby’s Visit, the company wants your genuine…
Meek Mill Releases The Trailer For 'Charm City Kings' Bike Life Movie
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Eminem's 'Music To Be Murdered By' Album Makes References To Mass Tragedies
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
10
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodGood point he is one of the GOATs there can’t be just one.
Quavo Throws Punches In Paris After Club Security Fails To Recognize Him
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274Like the French know who this nigga is?! U ain't nobody but a nigga over there!..... With money...... That's it!
Offset's Success In Paris Makes Cardi B Horny
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274When is this freak not horny is the question
Kanye West Criticized For Bringing Sunday Service To Anti-LGBTQ Event
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
2
Last Reply· by
MeTheGod
MeTheGodKanye is such a turd and so is his bum ass choir.
Rae Sremmurd's Mom Says Her Son Could Have Killed Her Too
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveHe a murderer... Lock him up.. …
Mac Miller's Posthumous Album 'Circles' Released
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveNever be forgotten.. https://www.dredds.info/2020/01/eminem-addresses-mgk-beef-on-unaccommodating-off-new-album.html
B2K Star Raz B Busted For Drunk Driving
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Jennylovve
JennylovveOops.. B2K always in the news for odd reasons.. …