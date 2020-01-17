Custody Battle Over XXXtentacion's Son Breaks Out

(AllHipHop News) XXXtentacion's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, is taking the late rapper's baby mama to court in a battle for custody of her grandchild.

The late "Sad!" star's girlfriend, Jenesis Sanchez, gave birth to their son, Gekyume, in January 2019, six months after XXXTentacion was murdered in June 2018.

Now Bernard has launched a bid to win guardianship of her grandson.

A judge in Florida recently ordered a Guardian Ad Litem official to investigate whether Gekyume should remain with his mother or live with his grandmother.

The Guardian Ad Litem has filed a report on the matter, but the documents remain sealed and an official judgment has yet to be made on custody arrangements for the little boy.

This isn't the first court battle between Bernard and Sanchez - the two women faced off over a paternity suit shortly after Gekyume was born.

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead by robbers in Florida at the age of 20.