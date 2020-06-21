D.L. Hughley Diagnosis Serious After Passing Out On Stage

D.L. Hughley passed out on stage, and now he knows why - the coronavirus.

(AllHipHop News) It turns out, D.L. Hughley's shocking collapse on stage over the weekend was a little more serious then even he realized.

The comedian was on stage Saturday (June 20th) in Nashville Tennessee at Zanies Comedy Club when he suddenly passed out.

D.L. Hughley was taken to a local hospital, and later his representatives said he was suffering from dehydration thanks to a rigorous travel schedule over the past week.

Unfortunately, his health situation is direr than previously reported.

It turns out, D.L. Hughley has tested positive for the coronavirus according to a statement he posted on Instagram.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away. I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn’t have any symptoms, the classic symptoms' D.L. Hughley revealed.

According to D.L., he exhibited no symptoms until he passed out since he was asymptomatic.

D.L. Hughley has canceled the remaining dates on his sold-out run at Zanies.

He's also quarantining himself in a Nashville hotel for the next 14 days.