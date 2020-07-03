AllHipHop
D.L. Hughley Fears He May Have Caused Coronavirus Outbreak

AllHipHop Staff

D.L. Hughley is recovering from a bout with the coronavirus, but now he's worried he spread the disease after close family members and friends test positive.

(AllHipHop News) Comedian D.L. Hughley fears he passed on COVID-19 to his son and radio show co-workers days before passing out during a show in Nashville, Tennessee last month.

The 57-year-old tested positive for coronavirus after he fell ill on stage at Zanie's comedy club on June 19th, and he's now convinced he had already passed on the virus, which he probably contracted in Texas.

In an interview Hughley says, "I'm in my last days of quarantine... I'd been dehydrated, obviously, I’d been exhausted. So the COVID kinda just put everything in hyperdrive.

"I didn’t have any symptoms as a matter of fact, but what happened was, I had been in Dallas. A week before, I had done a bunch of shows in Dallas, which is interesting... I knew that if I wanted to perform I had to go to a state where the government of that state didn’t give a damn about their people.

"I got back... and I'd gone to, you know, do the radio show. And then I did the TV show on Wednesday and then I flew out to the thing in Nashville. Everybody who I came in contact with that Tuesday at the radio show tested positive. Everybody. My son, my co-host (Jasmine Sanders)."

