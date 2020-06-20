AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

D.L. Hughley Passes Out On Stage; Managers React

Mike Winslow

D.L. Hughley scared fans last night in Nashville, Tennessee when he passed out in front of a sold-out crowd.

(AllHipHop News) Fans around the world are concerned with D.L. Hughley after a shocking video began to circulate on social media.

D.L. Hughley was performing at a show at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee when he suddenly passed out in the middle of his routine.

During his set, the comedian's words started to become slurred, and then he suddenly collapsed in front of the sold-out audience.

D.L.'s manager rushed to his aid and took him backstage. An ambulance was eventually called to the scene and took the comedian to the hospital.

His rep gave a statement to TMZ, saying the funnyman was simply dehydrated and suffering from exhaustion due to his hectic traveling schedule.

Thankfully, D.L. Hughley is supposed to make a full recovery.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"A Bay Bay" Rapper Hurricane Chris Busted For Murder

"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris is drying off behind bars, after being busted for attempted murder in Shreveport.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TruthisPain

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Britt345

Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Liquid_Swords860

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

CHARTER

Usher Writes Op-Ed Calling For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday

"Let’s uplift our resilient history. Let’s honor our people. Happy Juneteenth, America."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

thorsley

Public Enemy Takes On Donald Trump With "State Of The Union (STFU)" Music Video

See what Chuck D and Flavor Flav have to say about the politician they call the "Dictator POTUS."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Liquid_Swords860

Cardi B Slams Thirsty Bloggers Over Inaccurate Family Reports

Cardi B is calling unidentified bloggers, who keep posting fake news about her personal life.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Headlining Kobe Bryant at ESPY Awards

The late basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna will be honored during this year's virtual ESPY Awards ceremony.

AllHipHop Staff

XXXTentacion's Mom Accused Of Stealing $11 Million Family

XXXTentacion's mother is accused of stealing $11 million from his half-brother and cheating him out of his trust money!

AllHipHop Staff

Police Have No Suspects In Tray Savage Murder

Chief Keef is mourning the loss of Tray Savage, artist on his GBE Record label as the cops hunt for the suspects who shot and killed Tray Savage.

Mike Winslow