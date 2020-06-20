D.L. Hughley Passes Out On Stage; Managers React

D.L. Hughley scared fans last night in Nashville, Tennessee when he passed out in front of a sold-out crowd.

(AllHipHop News) Fans around the world are concerned with D.L. Hughley after a shocking video began to circulate on social media.

D.L. Hughley was performing at a show at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, Tennessee when he suddenly passed out in the middle of his routine.

During his set, the comedian's words started to become slurred, and then he suddenly collapsed in front of the sold-out audience.

D.L.'s manager rushed to his aid and took him backstage. An ambulance was eventually called to the scene and took the comedian to the hospital.

His rep gave a statement to TMZ, saying the funnyman was simply dehydrated and suffering from exhaustion due to his hectic traveling schedule.

Thankfully, D.L. Hughley is supposed to make a full recovery.