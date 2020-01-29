AllHipHop
D Smoke Discusses Competitive Challenge With His Brother SiR

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by
-edited

The "No Commas" rapper praises his younger bro's authentic approach to making music.

(AllHipHop News) Michael Jackson/Janet Jackson and Beyoncé/Solange are two sets of siblings that established successful solo careers as recording artists. Rhythm + Flow winner Daniel "D Smoke" Farris and TDE singer SiR Farris are on pace to join those family members that became esteemed individual music stars.

D Smoke stopped by Billboard's On The Block to talk about his victorious run on the Netflix Hip Hop reality series. The Inglewood, California native was also asked about the creative competition between him and SiR.

"Just by nature of being in the same environment, you feel the challenge," said D Smoke. "We're competitive people, so it's not like I gotta say, 'Here, I just did this song. Top that, n*gga!' We don't have to do that. We're all so confident in our creative abilities, so if he plays me something, I can celebrate that."

The Inglewood High EP creator added, "SiR challenges me to dig deep because when we were kids SiR always said no first to everything. He's the youngest so he's like, 'I want to pave my own lane.' I think that's valuable in your artistry. When you make it to a certain level, you protect your energy. So his projects are so unique, his sound is so unique because he has this authentic approach to creating music.

D Smoke also stated that his brother's originality reminds him to be himself while creating songs. Since signing with Top Dawg Entertainment, SiR released 2018's November and 2019's Chasing Summer albums. The 33-year-old performer has also worked with Jay Rock, Isaiah Rashad, Anderson .Paak, Rapsody, and EarthGang.

Comments
