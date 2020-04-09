D Smoke Joins With Represent Justice Campaign To Raise Awareness About COVID-19 Impact On Incarcerated Individuals

Celebrities will unite with activists to discuss how coronavirus is affecting prisons, jails, and detention centers.

(AllHipHop News) The Represent Justice Campaign launched a series of Instagram Live events titled #InfluentialJustice with a goal of organizing funds for incarcerated communities in the fight against COVID-19. Numerous artists, athletes, and cultural figures will take part in the presentations.

“Incarceration - the inhumanity of caging human beings - is a traumatic experience, but even more so when there is a deadly pandemic and no feasible way to ‘socially distance’ and access necessary medical care inside,” said Richie Reseda, Represent Justice album executive producer and activist. “For those who are incarcerated, music can be one of the few things that create joy, especially in frightful and uncertain times.”

Reseda continued, “When I was incarcerated, music was a way to work through my hopelessness in frightful and uncertain times. Now it’s also a way for me to advocate for justice and the humanity of everyone forced to live in crowded, unsanitary conditions without the freedom to leave.”

Rhythm + Flow winner D Smoke, The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Cynthia Bailey, Milwaukee Bucks player George Hill, Cleveland Cavaliers player Andre Drummond, author/preacher DeVon Franklin, and others were tapped for #InfluentialJustice series. Indian-American recording artist Raja Kumari joined Richie Reseda for the first virtual event that took place on April 7.

“Nobody - including those who are incarcerated and their families - should be left behind in this emergency,” said Raja Kumar. “We can support system-impacted communities by donating critical resources to the organizations fighting for their access to critical food, supplies, and medical care. I'm proud to work with Represent Justice in this moment, contribute my musical talents to the album, and bring awareness to what each of us on the outside can do to help."

#InfluentialJustice will stream live on Represent Justice’s Instagram account (@werepjustice) every Tuesday and Saturday in the month of April. Previously, the Campaign organized a concert and roundtable discussion with rapper/activist Common as well as the Play for Justice initiative that included NBA coaches and players playing basketball and engaging in conversations with incarcerated individuals.

Check out the confirmed dates and participants for the #InfluentialJustice Instagram Live series below.