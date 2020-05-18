DaBaby And Roddy Ricch Take Over The UK

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are celebrating their first number one single in the United kingdom.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby's collaboration with fellow rising rapper Roddy Ricch is the U.K.'s new number one single, landing both musicians their first ever chart-topper in Britain.

"Rockstar" climbs five places to reach the summit of Friday's Official Charts Company rundown, knocking Drake's "Toosie Slide" down to number two.

Doja Cat's "Say So" also falls one place to three, with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber claiming this week's highest new entry with their duet "Stuck With U."

The charity single, raising funds for officials at America's First Responders Children's Foundation, who are providing scholarships for frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, is at four.

Powfu and Beabadoobee's "Death Bed" completes the top five.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia returns to the top of the U.K. albums chart, with Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent at two on the first anniversary of its release.

Last week's number one, Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, tumbles to three, with Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams' solo debut Petals for Armor a new entry at four.

Second World War-themed choir The D-Day Darlings are at five with "I'll Remember You," a week after Britain's VE (Victory in Europe) Day 75th anniversary celebrations.