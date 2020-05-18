AllHipHop
DaBaby And Roddy Ricch Take Over The UK

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby and Roddy Ricch are celebrating their first number one single in the United kingdom.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby's collaboration with fellow rising rapper Roddy Ricch is the U.K.'s new number one single, landing both musicians their first ever chart-topper in Britain.

"Rockstar" climbs five places to reach the summit of Friday's Official Charts Company rundown, knocking Drake's "Toosie Slide" down to number two.

Doja Cat's "Say So" also falls one place to three, with Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber claiming this week's highest new entry with their duet "Stuck With U."

The charity single, raising funds for officials at America's First Responders Children's Foundation, who are providing scholarships for frontline workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, is at four.

Powfu and Beabadoobee's "Death Bed" completes the top five.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia returns to the top of the U.K. albums chart, with Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent at two on the first anniversary of its release.

Last week's number one, Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes, tumbles to three, with Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams' solo debut Petals for Armor a new entry at four.

Second World War-themed choir The D-Day Darlings are at five with "I'll Remember You," a week after Britain's VE (Victory in Europe) Day 75th anniversary celebrations.

Conway The Machine Buys NFTA Workers Breakfast

In a weekend-long run of charitable work Conway the Machine looked out for his community.

Maria Myraine

EXCLUSIVE: Desiigner On Why He Left G.O.OD. Music & How He Prepared For Indie Success

Desiigner sits down with AllHipHop.com to explain what his issues were with G.O.O.D Music, his L.O.D. label, and building an empire of his own.

Maria Myraine

Ludacris And Nelly Go Hit For Hit In Verzuz Battle

Ludacris took on Nelly tonight during a Verzuz battle, which had to overcome severe technical problems on Nelly's part.

AllHipHop Staff

J. Cole Pulls The Plug On Dreamville Festival 2020

Rapper J. Cole is looking out for his fans and pulling the plug on his critically acclaimed Dreamville Festival.

Mike Winslow

Are Snoop Dogg & Busta Rhymes Set To Faceoff In A 'Verzuz' Battle?

Both Hip Hop legends have three decades worth of hits in their arsenal.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Lil Nas X Offers Up Flamenco Music Defense In Battle For Millions Over "Rodeo"

Lil Nas X wants a musicologist to prove his song "Rodeo" was inspired by Flamenco music.

Romeo Miller Slams 'Growing Up Hip Hop' For Mocking His Faith, Stirring Up Tension & More

"I could no longer bite my tongue."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Questlove, Bun B., Black Thought And Others To Feast For Charity

Questlove will host his celebrity friends for a virtual dinner party on a new TV show for the Food Network.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott, LeBron James Make Graduation Special For Class Of 2020

LeBron James unveiled an exclusive run of t-shirts with Travis Scott, dedicated to the class of 2020.

AllHipHop Staff

Future Talks Paving The Way For Hip Hop Artists From The Street To Get Paid Like Pop Stars

The Freebandz leader says he's got the recipe to making $1 million a show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)