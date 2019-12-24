AllHipHop
DaBaby Arrested After Tense Confrontation With Cops

AllHipHop Staff
Charlotte, North Carolina rapper DaBaby ran into some big-time trouble with the cops last night.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby ran into some problems last night (December 23rd) in his hometown of Charlotte.

According to reports, the rap star, born, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was busted after a performance in the city.

Police allegedly found a gun and marijuana on the rapper and charged him with concealing a weapon and marijuana possession.

DaBaby addressed his arrest on Instagram, and claimed he was being targeted by the police in North Carolina.

"Dirty a## police department try to take me to jail everytime I got a show in the city," DaBaby complained.

In another post, DaBaby showcased a video of police officers peering into his car with a flashlight as he performed.

The arrest was an unfortunate end to a day that started off positive when DaBaby played Santa and handed out toys to over 200 local kids.

