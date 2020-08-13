DaBaby Backs Kanye But Can He Even Vote?

DaBaby has endorsed Kanye West, but he could have some problems casting his vote in North Carolina.

(AllHipHop News) North Carolina rapper DaBaby is getting political.

The “Bop” rapper took to his social media to let his fans know that he has only one person in mind for the highest office of the nation. That would be the “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” brainchild, Kanye West.

It all started early Wednesday morning when tweeted two (sent back to back) of posts where he seemed to be showing the little homie some love.

The first of Yeezy’s tweets said, “Lesssgoooooooooooo” and the second one was sent to inform the masses and said, “Da baby ad-lib by the way.”

In response, DaBaby retweeted and then tipped his hat to the producer turned politician, saying, “Warning. Use the “let’s gooo” adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable.”

Then he posted on Twitter the following, “Ima let y’all finish.... But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

But here is the rub. DaBaby is not eligible to vote.

According Voterrecords.com, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk first registered to vote a little over 9 ½ years ago on December 22, 2009. He registered as a Democrat in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The site also reveals that his voter status has been “removed.” The reason that the website gave is because of a “Felony Sentence Completed.”

The North Carolina Voting Rights Guide: People in the Criminal Justice System says if a felon has completed his sentence, he is “eligible to vote and may register.”

What DaBaby has to do is to ask his releasing officer for his Certificate of Restoration of Forfeited Rights of Citizenship. It is not required to register to vote but will prove his eligibility to vote if challenged.