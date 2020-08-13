AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Backs Kanye But Can He Even Vote?

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DaBaby has endorsed Kanye West, but he could have some problems casting his vote in North Carolina.

(AllHipHop News) North Carolina rapper DaBaby is getting political.

The “Bop” rapper took to his social media to let his fans know that he has only one person in mind for the highest office of the nation. That would be the “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” brainchild, Kanye West.

It all started early Wednesday morning when tweeted two (sent back to back) of posts where he seemed to be showing the little homie some love.

The first of Yeezy’s tweets said, “Lesssgoooooooooooo” and the second one was sent to inform the masses and said, “Da baby ad-lib by the way.”

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1293397901671108608?s=20

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1293397972982669312?s=20

In response, DaBaby retweeted and then tipped his hat to the producer turned politician, saying, “Warning. Use the “let’s gooo” adlib at your own risk. It makes you unstoppable.”

https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1293554787854811140?s=20

Then he posted on Twitter the following, “Ima let y’all finish.... But you got me fucked up you think I ain’t voting for Ye.”

https://twitter.com/DaBabyDaBaby/status/1293555371685097472?s=20

But here is the rub. DaBaby is not eligible to vote.

According Voterrecords.com, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk first registered to vote a little over 9 ½ years ago on December 22, 2009. He registered as a Democrat in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina.

The site also reveals that his voter status has been “removed.” The reason that the website gave is because of a “Felony Sentence Completed.”

The North Carolina Voting Rights Guide: People in the Criminal Justice System says if a felon has completed his sentence, he is “eligible to vote and may register.”

What DaBaby has to do is to ask his releasing officer for his Certificate of Restoration of Forfeited Rights of Citizenship. It is not required to register to vote but will prove his eligibility to vote if challenged. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s Cameo In "Wap" Music Video

The reality TV star/businesswoman's sultry model walk made some people upset.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Pressure Healthcare Provider To Terminate Relationship With Parchman Prison

Centene is accused of doing a poor job protecting people from COVID-19 and properly treating other health concerns.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Bazenation

Kanye West Says 22 Million Black Babies Have Been Aborted In The Last 50 Years

Kanye West dropped some shocking facts during another unexpected tweeting spree taking aim at abortion.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

PointGuard_QB

EXCLUSIVE: Loon Released From Prison After Almost 9 Years

Former Bad Boy rapper Loon was granted his freedom from a Florida prison today! Welcome home!

GrouchyGreg

by

Tra_mo

EXCLUSIVE: Big Meech Denied Release From Prison Over Disciplinary Violations

Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory wanted to be released from prison early due to the risk of catching the coronavirus in prison but a judge is not having it.

GrouchyGreg

by

BBCMAX

Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Call Out Critics Complaining That Cardi B's "Wap" Is Too Vulgar

All three women have something to say to people who have a problem with the song's lyrics.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Dr. Dre's Wife Demands An Audit Of His Financial Record In War Over $800 Fortune

Dr. Dre's divorce is exploding into a war over money!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

The Lox Lineup Superproducers For New Album "Living Off Xperience"

The Lox will be dropping a brand new album this month and fans cannot wait.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Lauryn Hill's Daughter Compares Singer To An Angry Slave Master

Lauryn Hill's oldest daughter has gone public about her "angry" mom who she said abused her like she was a slave...

AllHipHop Staff

R. Kelly Goons Busted For Burning Up Ex-Girlfriend's Car

R. Kelly's crew has been taken down for threatening witnesses again!

Kershaw St. Jawnson