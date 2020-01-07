DaBaby Comments On Getting Arrested & Dealing With "Janky" Promoters

(AllHipHop News) Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk was recently arrested on a battery charge in connection to a music promoter allegedly stiffing him on a performance payment. After being released from a Miami-Dade County jail over the weekend on a $1500 bond, the North Carolina native took to Instagram to address the ordeal.

"Please stop talking to me about that weak ass 48 hours I spent in jail and that failed attempt to break my spirits & interrupt the path I'm taking to my God-given success," wrote DaBaby on IG.

He added, "Don't allow yourself to be [misled] by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won't win 🤓. I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the Most High."

According to reports, the promoter in question is planning to sue DaBaby and his crew for the injuries suffered during the incident in Florida. The man supposedly owed DaBaby a remaining $10,000 of an agreed-upon $30,000 fee. DaBaby is also accused of robbing him of $80, a credit card, and an iPhone.