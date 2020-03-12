AllHipHop
DaBaby Denies Hitting Woman Claiming To Be The Slap Victim

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

His lawyer is pushing back against a story circulating online about the alleged innoce

(AllHipHop News) Tyronesha Laws claimed she was the Tampa clubgoer that was struck in the face by DaBaby over the weekend. The rapper's legal team is calling BS on Laws being the real person involved with the incident.

DaBaby's attorney, Drew Findling, informed TMZ that Tyronesha is not the person seen getting hit in the viral video. Findling said multiple people contacted his law firm but the identity of the real victim has not been established.

On Saturday, DaBaby struck a woman after she apparently pushed a cellphone into his face as he walked through the crowd inside Whiskey North. Laws insisted she was not the individual with the phone and DaBaby hit her for no reason. 

Findling apparently has enhanced video footage that proves Laws is lying. Tyronesha said she was standing next to the woman with the cellphone, but DaBaby's lawyer contends the phone carrier was the actual person that got slapped. 

DaBaby eventually apologized for his part in the violent encounter. After his mea culpa, the North Carolina native faced more backlash for appearing in a skit with comedian Michael Blackson that made fun of the slapping situation.

