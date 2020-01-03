DaBaby Detained In Miami Over Alleged Robbery

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby is on the radar of investigators in Miami over an alleged robbery.

Footage of the rapper being swarmed by cops and led away in handcuffs to an awaiting police car hit the internet earlier today (January 2).

According to sources, DaBaby is just being detained about the alleged robbery, he has not been charged as of press time.

Just last week, DaBaby was booked on misdemeanor marijuana charges in Charlotte, after his homecoming performance at the Bojangles Arena.

DaBaby claims the cops illegally targeted him during his show, and the Mecklenburg-Charlotte Police Department has launched an internal investigation into his arrest.