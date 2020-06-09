DaBaby Earns First No. 1 Song With "Rockstar" Featuring Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd, and Doja Cat sit in the Top 5.

(AllHipHop News) Yet another Hip Hop artist scored his or her first #1 on the Hot 100 chart this year. This week, DaBaby leads the Billboard rankings of most popular songs in America.

The North Carolina native's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch climbed two spots to #1. This is DaBaby's first career Number One on the Hot 100. "Suge" peaked at #7 in 2019.

"Nah fr, I really came from nothing. I’m not perfect at all but look, I done been through it all, and still got PLENTY more to go through. If you willing to go through it with me, grab my hand let’s go. If not, F*CK YA. I wish you the best," tweeted DaBaby.

Ricch now has two chart-toppers. Earlier this year, the Californian's "The Box" sat atop the Hot 100 for eleven weeks. He joins Ariana Granda as the only acts to have two #1s in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" featuring Beyoncé remained at #2. The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" rose from #4 to #3. Doja Cat's "Say So" moves up one position to #4. All three songs are former Number Ones.

Like DaBaby, other rappers like Ricch, Megan, Doja, Kid Cudi, and Nicki Minaj scored their first #1 on the Hot 100 in 2020. Six different songs have held the pole position over the last six weeks.