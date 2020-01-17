AllHipHop
DaBaby Facing Court If He Doesn't Settle Assault Claim

AllHipHop Staff
by

Rap star DaBaby could be staring down a hefty lawsuit over an assault last month in Miami.

(AllHipHop News) The man who was allegedly attacked and robbed by DaBaby will file motions against the rapper if a settlement isn't reached by the end of next week.

Concert promoter Kenneth Carey previously vowed to sue the star after he was taken into custody earlier this month when members of the musician's entourage were allegedly caught on camera jumping him and stealing his money.

And he appears to be sticking to his word. His legal team is giving the rapper until the end of next week to get back to them, before taking him to court over the incident.

Carey's lawyers have reached out to DaBaby, "in hopes of settling this matter expeditiously."

Carey revealed he was hired to throw a birthday party for rapper Stunna 4 Vegas at a Florida nightclub on Thursday night and made a deal with the "Suge" hitmaker to host.

The gig was for a discounted rate of $30,000 because the rappers are friends and, when he showed up with $20,000 and promised DaBaby the rest of the money once the party was over, the MC and his crew turned violent.

DaBaby, who was charged with battery, was released from jail in Miami, Florida after posting $1,500 bail.

