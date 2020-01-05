DaBaby Facing Organized Crime Charges

(AllHipHop News) The police in Dallas, Texas are waiting to get their hands on hit rapper DaBaby.

The "Suge" rapper is facing charges over an assault in an airport last month.

According to TMZ.com, DaBaby and one of his associates were involved in a brawl with a food stand employee.

DaBaby and another one of his unnamed associates beat up the unnamed employee, and the cops want to talk to the rapper about it.

DaBaby is facing charges related to organized criminal activity over the assault in Dallas.

The rapper is currently being held without fail in Miami, Florida.

He's accused of assaulting a promoter name Kenneth during a dispute over his $30,000 performance fee.

Kenneth claims DaBaby and his boys beat him down and poured apple juice all over him, and made off with $20,000.