DaBaby Goes After Video Model In Court Over Extortion Claims

(AllHipHop News) Rapper DaBaby is suing a video model, accusing her of extortion.

The hitmaker and bosses at South Coast Music Group have filed a lawsuit against Marjorie Guaracho, who was hired to appear in his "Vibez" video.

They claim she was informed of the nature of the video, signed a release, and was paid $100, according to documents.

Guaracho, who reportedly appeared in the popular video for less than two seconds, fired off a cease and desist letter to DaBaby’s label bosses at Interscope, accusing them of stealing her performance and demanding punitive damages and attorney fees.

She also alleged the video features footage of herself appearing to endorse pornography.

The rapper has accused her of breaching "her obligations under the release by the action described herein by making false claims to Interscope."

DaBaby says he plans to continue distributing the music video and is suing Guaracho, claiming the model signed away her rights.