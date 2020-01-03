AllHipHop
DaBaby Held Without Bond Cops Claim His Boys Dumped Apple Juice Assault Victim

AllHipHop Staff
by

DaBaby and his boys got into a tussle with a promoter in Miami who came up short on the rap star's money.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper DaBaby was arrested by police on Thursday, for battery in connection to a dispute over money.

The 28-year-old rapper was taken into custody by officers on Thursday complete with seven police cars on hand just to arrest the musician.

Police say DaBaby was supposed to perform at a venue called Cafe Iguana Pines.

The promoter and a friend showed up the rap star's hotel to pay the rapper his $30,000 appearance fee, but the money came up $10,000 short.

DaBaby allegedly demanded the rest of his money and the pair ended up in a verbal altercation. The cops say DaBaby punched the promoter's friend in the face during the dispute.

One of DaBaby's boys allegedly went through the man's pockets while he was on the ground, took his iphone and then dumped apple juice all over the guy.

DaBaby has already denied the claims, but he is being held without bond over an active warrant in Texas.

It's the latest in a string of legal troubles for the rising rap star.

Just two weeks ago, the "Suge" hitmaker, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was arrested on weapons and drug charges following his concert in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After being detained for concealing a weapon and having marijuana, the star hit back at authorities for targeting him whenever he plays in the area, writing on his Instagram Stories: "Dirty a## police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city."

Both arrests come just months after he was sentenced to one-year probation in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig during a fight at a local Walmart, also in Charlotte.

