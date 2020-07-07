AllHipHop
DaBaby Holds Top 2 Spots On The Hot 100 Chart With "Rockstar" & "Whats Poppin (Remix)"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Lil Baby and 42 Dugg's "We Paid" made it into the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby was one of the contenders for Hip Hop rookie of the year in 2019. For 2020, it looks like the North Carolina native is going for the MVP honor.

Billboard's latest Hot 100 chart features DaBaby sitting at #1 and #2, simultaneously. His single "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch tops the rankings for the fourth nonconsecutive week. 

DaBaby also appears on the #2 song in the country. The Blame It on Baby album creator contributed to Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" remix which climbed to the runner-up position.

Plus, "Whats Poppin" helped Tory Lanez earn his first Top 10 record. Thanks to that collaboration, Lil Wayne joined an exclusive list of 12 acts that have scored at least 25 Hot 100 Top 10 entries.

The rest of the Hot 100's current Top 5 includes The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (#3), Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" featuring Beyoncé (#4), and SAINt JHN's "Roses" (#5). Additionally, Lil Baby earned his fourth Top Tenner and 42 Dugg earned his first with "We Paid" jumping to #10.

