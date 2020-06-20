AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Hosts Panel; Sheriff Admits Arresting Protesters Was A "Catastrophe"

Mike Winslow

Charlotte rapper DaBaby returned to his hometown to engage the local community in some meaningful dialog.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby has been a frequent critic of police in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Back in December of 2019, the rap star was busted outside of his homecoming show. He complained the local cops had it in for him and he was unfairly targete for arrest because he is a rapper.

But last night (June 19th), DaBaby attempted to bridge the gap between himself, the local community, and the Charlotte Police.

DaBaby hosted a panel discussion with a variety of community activists and city officials called "Black Lives BEEN Mattered," at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture.

Throughout the evening, the discussion centered around police reform, systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to the Charlotte Observer, DaBaby brought out several political heavyweights for his panel discussion.

Mayor Vi Lyles, City Council member Braxton Winston, ex-Carolina Panther Thomas Davis, and even Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden showed up for the dialog with the community.

WFAE reports that DaBaby's panel discussion proved to be fruitful, especially since Sheriff Gary McFadden admitted he caused a "catastrophe" in front of the Mecklenburg County Jail the day before.

Sheriff McFadden was criticized for arresting 43 people associated with an organization called Charlotte Uprising, which had set up an aid station to give masks, water, and general aid to offenders who leave the jail.

The cops claimed they had received several complaints about the organization harassing passerbys and they ended up forcing the organizers out of the area in a tense standoff on Thursday (June 18th).

"We wanted that to be peaceful," Sheriff McFadden said. "We didn’t bring riot sticks. We didn’t bring tear gas. We didn’t bring pepper balls. We simply thought that we were going to be able to move them to another location."

Sheriff McFadden blamed the confrontation on a separate group of protesters who came to the scene after reading messages on social media.

At the end of the event, Thomas Davis donated $100,000 to a bailout fund being run by the local ACLU.

And, DaBaby offered to host an ongoing event to allow meaningful dialogue between local leaders and the community. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"A Bay Bay" Rapper Hurricane Chris Busted For Murder

"A Bay Bay" rapper Hurricane Chris is drying off behind bars, after being busted for attempted murder in Shreveport.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TruthisPain

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Ally85

Jamie Foxx Calls Out Tyrese Over "Reverse Racism" Post

AllHipHop Staff

by

Sin_bk

Rihanna And Twitter CEO Giving $15 Million Towards Mental Health Services

Once again, RIRI is coming to the aid of United States citizens, with a massive monetary donation to help with mental health services.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Liquid_Swords860

Usher Writes Op-Ed Calling For Juneteenth To Become A National Holiday

"Let’s uplift our resilient history. Let’s honor our people. Happy Juneteenth, America."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

thorsley

Public Enemy Takes On Donald Trump With "State Of The Union (STFU)" Music Video

See what Chuck D and Flavor Flav have to say about the politician they call the "Dictator POTUS."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Liquid_Swords860

Cardi B Slams Thirsty Bloggers Over Inaccurate Family Reports

Cardi B is calling unidentified bloggers, who keep posting fake news about her personal life.

AllHipHop Staff

Eric B & Rakim Celebrate "Let the Rhythm Hit 'Em" 30th Anniversary

The legendary rap duo celebrated a milestone on Caffeine.TV yesterday!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Trae tha Truth's "Ride for Freedom" Draws Hundreds Of Cars

Trae tha Truth took over 100 people on a ride down Emancipation Avenue in Houston to protest police brutality.

Mike Winslow

DJ Kool Talks About New Go-Go Doc & Why The Genre Didn't Go Pop Like Hip-Hop

DJ Kool is here for history! He has helped pave the way for a new documentary to be made called “The Beat Don’t Stop.”

ClassicOne