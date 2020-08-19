AllHipHop
DaBaby In The Clear Over $100K Concert Dispute

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby has one less legal headache to worry about now that a lawsuit over a wild show in Massachusetts is finally over with.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper DaBaby has settled a $100,000 lawsuit over a skipped concert.

The "Rockstar" hitmaker, real name Jonathan Kirk, was accused of bailing on a scheduled show at the Centro Night Club in Lawrence, Massachusetts in May, 2019, after clashing with a fan.

He was sued by promoters at Nothing to Something ENTertainment, who claimed they had spent thousands to book the Hip-Hop star and promote the gig, only for DaBaby to leave before ever stepping onstage.

The MC fired back with a countersuit, alleging promoters had failed to provide him with adequate security, but now the two sides have struck a private settlement.

As a result, the legal case has been closed and all claims are dismissed.

