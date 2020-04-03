DaBaby Risks His Life To Deliver Food To Raven Symone

DaBaby could give a damn about the coronavirus when it comes to meeting up with his childhood crush, Raven Symone.

The 28-year-old rapper had been self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic and went live on Instagram with the "That's So Raven" star from his car following a grocery store visit.

DaBaby was very flirtatious with 34-year-old, and he said that she is going to make all of his female followers mad by publicly speaking with the "Bop" star.

“Oh, they’re fine. Y’all, I’m a lesbian. Y’all can have him," she quipped back.

The hitmaker then showed Raven he had a box of Corona beers and some Snickers ice cream in the vehicle and she said she wanted some - so he drove over to her house to drop it off.

When the pair met up outside of her home, DaBaby took his mask off and got up close with the former Disney Channel star, who was quick to insist: “You’re not supposed to be this close to me… Watch I get the coronavirus because of this one right here!”