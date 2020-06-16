DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Holds Onto No. 1 For A Second Week

Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, and The Weeknd round out the latest Top 3.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the most successful new rappers are once again sitting atop the Hot 100. DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch spent a second straight week in the pole position of Billboard's main song chart.

"Rockstar" also held onto the #1 spot on the Streaming Songs chart (35.7 million streams) for the fourth week. The Blame It on Baby single is #1 on the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts as well.

Roddy Ricch has dominated the Hot 100 in 2020. His solo record "The Box" led the rankings for 11 weeks from January to March, giving him a total of 13 weeks at the summit.

The rest of this week's Top 5 includes Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" featuring Beyoncé (#2), The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" (#3), Doja Cat's "Say So" (#4), and Justin Bieber's "Intentions" featuring Quavo (#5). "The Box" remained at #9.