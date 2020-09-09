AllHipHop
DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Named Billboard's 2020 Song Of The Summer

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The Weeknd, Megan, Beyoncé, Doja, Nicki, Cardi, and more also made the final list.

(AllHipHop News) Two of the leading new faces of modern Hip Hop have secured the title of Song Of The Summer for their popular collaboration. DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch dominated the season, according to Billboard.

The music publication announced "Rockstar" as the ultimate leader of its 2020 Songs Of The Summer chart. DaBaby and Roddy Ricch topped the tally for 13 of the 15 tracking weeks.

In addition, "Rockstar" led the weekly Hot 100 for seven weeks from July to August. Several other previous Hot 100 Number Ones made Billboard's final 2020 Song Of The Summer rankings as well.

Former Hot 100 chart-toppers "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd (#2), "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé (#4), "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles (#6), "Say So" by Doja Cat & Nicki Minaj (#7), "WAP" by Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion (#8), and "Circles" by Post Malone (#9) also made the SOTS Top 10.

The designation of Billboard's Song Of The Summer has also been awarded to "Old Town Road" by Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus (2019), "In My Feelings" by Drake (2018), "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, & Justin Bieber (2017), "One Dance" by Drake, Wizkid, & Kyla (2016), "Cheerleader" by OMI (2015), "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea & Charli XCX (2014), "Blurred Lines" by Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams & T.I. (2013), and other hits.

