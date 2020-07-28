DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's 'Rockstar' Remains At No. 1 For A Seventh Week

Breezy and Thugger climb into the Top 10.

(AllHipHop News) The #1 song in America still belongs to DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. "Rockstar" leads Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the seventh nonconsecutive week.

DaBaby's Blame It on Baby smash has led the chart for most of Summer 2020. The song only gave up #1 for a single week to 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj's "Trollz" in June.

With the 11-week reign for Roddy Ricch's "The Box" from January to March, the Compton native has spent a total of 18 weeks in the pole position. That means he has been at #1 for 60% of the weekly Hot 100 charts in 2020.

Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne returned to #2 on the latest Hot 100. Plus, Drake made history as a contributor to DJ Khaled's "Popstar" (#3) and "Greece" (#8). Both records debuted in the Top 10.

The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" held onto #4. SAINt JHN's "Roses" climbed three positions to #5. Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" with Beyoncé remained at #6. Chris Brown and Young Thug's "Go Crazy" jumped 19 spots to reach #10.