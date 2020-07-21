DaBaby & Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar" Remains At No. 1 For The Sixth Week

The record's radio spins continue to increase.

(AllHipHop News) No one managed to dethrone DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch from the pinnacle of the latest Hot 100 chart. The smash collaboration leads the tally for a sixth nonconsecutive week.

Plus, "Rockstar" continues to top the Hot R & B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs chart. It also climbed two positions on the Radio Songs chart to #3 because of a 9% increase in airplay audience impressions.

"Rockstar" did slip to #2 on the Streaming Songs chart. The newly released "Come & Go" by Juice WRLD and Marshmello, off the Legends Never Die album, took over the pole position in that ranking.

Roddy Ricch has dominated Billboard's Hot 100 chart this year. Between "Rockstar" and his own breakout hit "The Box," the Compton native controlled the #1 spot for 57% of the weeks in 2020.