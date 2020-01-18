AllHipHop
DaBaby Roughs Up Beverly Hills Hotel Employee Who Put His Daughter At Risk

DaBaby has a logical explanation for a viral video circulating showing him shoving around a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby is replying to a video that just surfaced showing him pushing around a security guard at a hotel in Beverly Hills.

The incident went down on December 19th, 2019 after the Charlotte, North Carolina rapper's show at The Shrine.

Footage obtained by TMZ.com shows DaBaby following the hotel employee into the lobby of the building when he suddenly shoves a guy walking in front of him against the wall.

According to the backstory, the hotel employee had been harassing DaBaby to allow him to videotape him even though he was with his 2-year-old daughter. 

The rapper says he politely refused, but the guy kept nagging him. 

"I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him that him posting a video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying."

Apparently, the guy did not get the message until DaBaby shoved him against a wall and roughed him up a bit.

"Who else got a lawsuit for Baby" the rapper said as he vowed to fight any claim filed against him.

DaBaby. real name Jonathan Kirk, is currently in the cross-hairs of a Miami promoter who is threatening to sue the rapper for assaulted him over botched show earlier this month.

DaBaby is also being sued by a rapper named Don Trag, who was beaten into a coma after being a bit too aggressive when asking for a picture since he was the opening act for a show  in Lawrence, Massachuttes in May of 2019.

And DaBaby's label Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment and his artist Stunna 4 Vegas are being sued for a fight inside of the Flight Club store in Manhattan on July 22, 2019. 

