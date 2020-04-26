AllHipHop
DaBaby’s "Blame It on Baby" Debuts at No. 1

Fatima Barrie

DaBaby’s "Blame It on Baby" is the second No. 1 album for the rapper.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby has landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Albums chart with Blame It on Baby. 

The Charlotte rapper’s third studio album, which dropped on April 17, contains 13 tracks and guest appearances from artists such as Future, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, and Ashanti.

According to Billboard, Blame It on Baby earned 124,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending April 23, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. 

The project has surpassed The Weeknd’s After Hours, which was No. 1 for four weeks and is now No 2. Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake follows behind and sits at No. 3.

This is the second No. 1 album for DaBaby. His sophomore album Kirk debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart back in October 2019. 

DaBaby took to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment, thanking his fans for their love and support in a post. 

He also wrote on in an Instagram story, “God is great, back to work”. Congratulations to DaBaby on debuting at No. 1.

