DaBaby Scores Three Songs In The Top 10 With "Rockstar," "Whats Poppin" & "For The Night"

The North Carolina native earns his fourth career Top Tenner.

(AllHipHop News) Jonathan "DaBaby" Kirk added his name to the music history books this week. The Charlotte-bred rapper currently has three songs in the Top 10 of the Hot 100 chart.

DaBaby's "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch sits atop the Billboard tally for the fifth week. In addition, guest features on Jack Harlow's "Whats Poppin" and Pop Smoke's "For The Night" make Kirk only the seventh act in history to have at least three songs in the top six positions at the same time.

The Beatles, Usher, 50 Cent, Drake, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande also pulled off the feat of having three tracks among the six most popular singles in the country simultaneously. Before DaBaby made the list, Grande was the last act to claim that accomplishment in 2019.

This week's Hot 100 chart also includes The Weeknd's former #1 "Blinding Lights" rising one spot to #2. Harlow's "Whats Poppin" featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne slipped one position to #3.

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage" remained at #4. SAINt JHN's "Roses" held onto #5. Pop Smoke's "For the Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby opened at #6. The rest of the Top 10 also consists of Lil Mosey's "Blueberry Faygo" (#8), Doja Cat's "Say So"(#9), and Justin Bieber's "Intentions" featuring Quavo (#10).