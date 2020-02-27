AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Settles Extortion Lawsuit With Video Vixen

Kershaw St. Jawnson

A video model named Marjorie Guaracho has settled a lawsuit with DaBaby, who says she was extorting him.

(AllHipHop News) According to The Blast, DaBaby is on the verge settling his extortion case against a model named Marjorie Guaracho.

Guaracho sued DaBaby over her one-second appearance in his "Vibez" video, which she claimed made her appear to endorse pornography due to the editing.

Babygirl, most not have known how DaBaby gets down, because the rapper and his label South Coast Music Group filed a countersuit, claiming Guaracho signed release forms and gladly accepted $100 bucks for her time.

According to terms of the settlement, DaBaby and South Coast Music Group will retain the rights to exploit Guaracho's image in the video for "Vibez," which has racked up almost 50 million views on Youtube.

One of the conditions to the settlement is the entry of an order confirming the settlement, acknowledging the Plaintiffs possess all of the Defendant’s rights with respect to the Video.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rappers Team With Mitchell & Ness And The Bleacher Report To Remix NBA Jerseys

Hip-Hop and basketball are in a very intimate relationship and the union gets tighter with this NBA Remix collection with Bleacher Report and Mitchell & Ness.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Saudi Arabia Targeting Female Rapper Over Video Shot In Mecca

Saudi authorities want a female rapper locked up for disrespectfully representing the city of Mecca.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Bill Cosby Rep Says Weinstein Verdict Is A "Sad Day" In America

Bill Cosby's spokesman issued a crazy statement in the wake of Harvey Wenstein's conviction for raping women.

AllHipHop Staff

50 Cent's 'Get Rich Or Die Tryin' Album Reaches 9-Time Platinum Status

The G-Unit general just collected more plaques.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

PointGuard_QB

Jussie Smollett Plans To "Fight Or Die" Over New Fake Hate Crime Charges

Jussie Smollett has once-again proclaimed his innocence after he was charged with six new felonies for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

AllHipHop Staff

XXXTentacion's Mom's Stalker Busted With An Ax And Gloves

XXXTentacion's mom is being targeted by a stalker who threw a brick through her a window in her house and vandalized her car.

AllHipHop Staff

by

$MKingpin

Does 50 Cent Have Baby Fever?

Chris Brown's lovely family is an inspiration to 50 Cent, who hopes to have a daughter soon.

AllHipHop Staff

Tyler Perry's Nephew Dead From Suspicious Prison Suicide

Tyler Perry's family wants answers after his nephew supposedly hung himself in prison.

AllHipHop Staff

Post Malone Honors Mac Miller In Pittsburgh

Post Malone wore a custom T-shirt to celebrate late Mac Miller during a stop in the late rap star's hometown of Pittsburgh earlier this week.

AllHipHop Staff

Snoop Dogg Threatened Gayle King To Protect Kobe Bryant's Family

Snoop Dogg' got deep during his interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on her hit show "Red Table Talk."

AllHipHop Staff