DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby has more hits on his fans than he does on the charts!

(AllHipHop News) By now, you would think DaBaby's fans have received the message - don't play with the rapper.

But, the Charlotte rap star is in the news again, for beating on one of his fans - another female.

A video hit the net featuring the rapper at Whiskey North in Tampa for a date on his "Up Close N Personal" tour.

One woman took the name of the show literally and got too close to DaBaby as he made his way to the stage.

The woman was simply trying to get a picture with DaBaby when he brutally slapped her in the face and assaulted her.

This time though, the rap star's fans actually turned on the rapper and unloaded a chorus of boos so loud that he was forced to cancel the entire gig.

The cops were called to the scene, but so far DaBaby has not been charged with a crime.

DaBaby and his security team are well-known for unleashing ass-whipping on anyone who gets too close to the rappers.

The rap star beat a murder charge after he shot and killed a man inside of a Wal-Mart in March of 2019.

In May of 2019, DaBaby's security detail beat a rapper named Don Trag into a coma for trying to take a picture.

Then, in August of 2019, DaBaby and his crew beat up a guy at the Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, Iowa. The following month, his team assaulted a woman during a show in New Orleans.

In January, DaBaby was charged with beating up a promoter in Florida to start 2020, in addition to roughing up a security guard at a Beverly Hills Hotel later on the same month.