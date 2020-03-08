AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby has more hits on his fans than he does on the charts!

(AllHipHop News) By now, you would think DaBaby's fans have received the message - don't play with the rapper.

But, the Charlotte rap star is in the news again, for beating on one of his fans - another female.

A video hit the net featuring the rapper at Whiskey North in Tampa for a date on his "Up Close N Personal" tour.

One woman took the name of the show literally and got too close to DaBaby as he made his way to the stage.

The woman was simply trying to get a picture with DaBaby when he brutally slapped her in the face and assaulted her.

This time though, the rap star's fans actually turned on the rapper and unloaded a chorus of boos so loud that he was forced to cancel the entire gig.

The cops were called to the scene, but so far DaBaby has not been charged with a crime.

DaBaby and his security team are well-known for unleashing ass-whipping on anyone who gets too close to the rappers.

The rap star beat a murder charge after he shot and killed a man inside of a Wal-Mart in March of 2019.

In May of 2019, DaBaby's security detail beat a rapper named Don Trag into a coma for trying to take a picture.

Then, in August of 2019, DaBaby and his crew beat up a guy at the Val Air Ballroom in Des Moines, Iowa. The following month, his team assaulted a woman during a show in New Orleans.

In January, DaBaby was charged with beating up a promoter in Florida to start 2020, in addition to roughing up a security guard at a Beverly Hills Hotel later on the same month. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Post Malone Squashes Rumors He's Binging On Drugs

Post Malone denied he's hooked on drugs after a video surfaced of the singer falling to the ground.

AllHipHop Staff

Trinidad Authorities Shocked By Nicki's Husband Sex Offender Status

Nicki Minaj’s husband didn’t let U.S. authorities know about his visit to Nicki Minaj’s hometown.

Fatima Barrie

Azriel Clary Claims R. Kelly Forced Her To Eat Her Feces

R. Kelly reportedly forced his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary to eat her fecal matter.

Fatima Barrie

Nick Cannon: Our Beef "Might Have Gotten A Little Too Intense" For Eminem & 50 Cent

Do you want to see Fiddy trade jokes with Mariah Carey's ex-husband?

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Benzino, Coolio Set "Love Goals" On Oprah's OWN Network

"Love Goals" is a celebrity couple therapy show featuring Benzino, Coolio, Spinderella, and more.

Fatima Barrie

Kendrick Lamar Launches A New "At Service" Company

K-Dot took to social to announce his partnership with friend and collaborator Dave Free present to the world what they are calling an “at service company.”

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

KIMSPICE

TikTok Denies Fat-Shaming Lizzo And Restores Her Bathing Suit Pics

TikTok admitted they removed Lizzo's posts, but not because of her weight.

AllHipHop Staff

Kafani Accused Of Threatening His Girl In Million Dollar Fraud Case

Instagram gets rapper Kafani's bail revoked and puts his ex-girlfriend in danger!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Rev Run Was A Bundle Of Nerves Before Aerosmith Reunion With Run-DMC

Rev Run explains how DMC had to calm him down before the legendary rap group reunited with Aerosmith during the Grammy's.

AllHipHop Staff

Nicki Minaj's Husband Sex Offender Registration Case Dismissed In L.A.

Nicki Minaj's husband got his sex offender registration case dismissed Friday.

Fatima Barrie