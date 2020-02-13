AllHipHop
Login

DaBaby Stars In Camila Cabello's "My Oh My" Music Video

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

Watch the new clip from the former Fifth Harmony member.

(AllHipHop News) Pop singer Camila Cabello released the music video for her "My Oh My" single on Wednesday. Hip Hop hitmaker DaBaby is a guest feature on the track, and he shows up in the MV.

Legendary director Dave Meyers was behind the camera for the mostly black-and-white visuals. "My Oh My" crossed the 2.5 million view mark on YouTube in under 15 hours and quickly became a top trending video on the platform. 

The song appears on Cabello's Romance album which came out in late 2019. So far, "My Oh My" has peaked at #31 on Billboard's Hot 100 after 9 weeks on the chart.

Comments
NY Knicks Hire Hip-Hop Brand Builder Steve Stoute To Bring Some Shine Back To Franchise
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
2
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaThis news is really interesting https://hiphopza.com/kabza-de-small-dj-maphorisa-emcimbini-ft-samthing-soweto/
Lil Wayne Crushes Elvis Presley's Chart Record
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
hiphopza
hiphopzaWeezy Fucking Baby!!! https://hiphopza.com/prince-kaybee-uwrongo-ft-black-motion-shimza-ami-faku/
Tekashi 6ix9ine's Barclays Shooter Gets Over 7 Years In Prison
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Eeeew... https://bit.ly/2HkdHWI
Nicki Minaj On Not Collaborating With Kendrick Lamar Yet: He Don't Wanna Get Washed
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
6
Last Reply· by
DhafoElectronica5800
DhafoElectronica5800She delusional.....
EXCLUSIVE: R. Kelly Gets Another Shot At Bail
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
5
Last Reply· by
Tammy sue
Tammy sueFree R Kelly, he is innocent, this is a media witch Hunt! The ONLY girl who claimed to be under age is Jerhonda Pace…
Tupac Is Alive And Being Hidden By Native Americans According To New Movie
Kershaw St. Jawnson
Kershaw St. Jawnson
1
Last Reply· by
Rolfweinstein
RolfweinsteinThis is BS on so many levels. It has insanity written all over it. It is a disrespect to PAC, his family and all who…
EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Wins Victory In Nasty Battle With Lawyer Over Movie
Nolan Strong
Nolan Strong
1
Last Reply· by
Savage15
Savage15Congratulations to him.. https://bit.ly/2OMVkh8
Polo G To Headline Audiomack's “Hometown Heroes” Chicago Charity Show
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Nicki Minaj Winning Weightloss Challenge
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Migos Announce "GNF" Single Featuring Young Thug & Travis Scott
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment