DaBaby Stars In Camila Cabello's "My Oh My" Music Video

(AllHipHop News) Pop singer Camila Cabello released the music video for her "My Oh My" single on Wednesday. Hip Hop hitmaker DaBaby is a guest feature on the track, and he shows up in the MV.

Legendary director Dave Meyers was behind the camera for the mostly black-and-white visuals. "My Oh My" crossed the 2.5 million view mark on YouTube in under 15 hours and quickly became a top trending video on the platform.

The song appears on Cabello's Romance album which came out in late 2019. So far, "My Oh My" has peaked at #31 on Billboard's Hot 100 after 9 weeks on the chart.