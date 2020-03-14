AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Sued by Alleged Slap Victim

AllHipHop Staff

DaBaby is being sued after slapping a concert-goer in the crowd.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby is being sued by his alleged slap victim.

DaBaby allegedly slapped a young woman at his Tampa Bay concert on March 7. The rapper says he hit someone after a flashlight from a cell phone was put in his face, blocking his vision.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit filed by the alleged victim Tyronesha Laws states that she was hit “suddenly and without any warning.”

She claims that she was waiting in the crowd of concert-goers for DaBaby to take the stage when the incident occurred. Laws' claims that she wasn’t the person who flashed the light in the rapper’s face, but the person standing next to her did.

Her attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer of Morgan and Morgan referred to the slap as “outrageous and shocking.”

Laws is suing for battery, intentional infliction of emotional, and other damages. She is seeking a total of $30,000 in damages.

Shortly after the incident, DaBaby took to Instagram to apologize.

“I do sincerely apologize, I do. I'm very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on that phone.” He continued in the video stating that the reason he retaliated was because he couldn’t see. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coronavirus Halts Boosie Badazz' Big Bash In Baton Rouge

Reps for Boosie Badazz said they are working hard to reschedule the rap star's annual bash after postponing it over the coronavirus.

AllHipHop Staff

Travis Scott Wins Lawsuit Battle Over Crashed Lamborghini

On December 31, 2017, Travis Scott was in a horrible car crash on his way to Diddy’s house for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve night party when he crashed his rented Lamborghini Aventador.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

cartoonhdapk

Rapper Drake Tells Judge He's Too Busy For Assault Lawsuit

Drake asked a presiding judge to push back his scheduled trial date because he simply does not have the time to go to court.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

DaBaby Slaps Female At Florida Show And Gets Booed Off The Stage

DaBaby just scored another hit - on a fan! The rap star is accused of smacking a woman at his show in Florida!

AllHipHop Staff

by

Trippyaintdead

Waka Flocka Says He Would Annihilate Nas & KRS-One On An 808 Beat

The reality show star explains when the "wack rapper" wins.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Southcidal3

Woman Who Blamed Casanova For Breaking Her Jaw Drops Lawsuit

Casanova managed to escape what could have been an expensive lawsuit after he allegedly broke a woman's jaw in a diner.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay-Z Responds To Criticism Of His NFL Deal On Jay Electronica's 'A Written Testimony'

Hov has words for people that believe he betrayed Black people.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

realest357

Cut Of All Cardi B Profits Could Go To Humiliated Tattooed Guy

A guy who claims he was humiliated when Cardi B used his back on her mixtape cover is going after all of the money she has made since its release.

Nolan Strong

Mariah Carey Invokes Ol Dirty Bastard To Fight Coronavirus

Mariah Carey and her twins urged fans to wash their hands to her 1995 hit with Ol Dirty Bastard.

AllHipHop Staff

Jay Electronica And Jay-Z Tag Team New Album With Heavy Bars And Abstract Beats

It wasn't exactly a shocker, but fans are incredibly impressed by Jay Elect's first album.

illseed

by

jdiaz84