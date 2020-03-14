DaBaby Sued by Alleged Slap Victim

DaBaby is being sued after slapping a concert-goer in the crowd.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby is being sued by his alleged slap victim.

DaBaby allegedly slapped a young woman at his Tampa Bay concert on March 7. The rapper says he hit someone after a flashlight from a cell phone was put in his face, blocking his vision.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit filed by the alleged victim Tyronesha Laws states that she was hit “suddenly and without any warning.”

She claims that she was waiting in the crowd of concert-goers for DaBaby to take the stage when the incident occurred. Laws' claims that she wasn’t the person who flashed the light in the rapper’s face, but the person standing next to her did.

Her attorneys Matt Morgan and Chelsea Cromer of Morgan and Morgan referred to the slap as “outrageous and shocking.”

Laws is suing for battery, intentional infliction of emotional, and other damages. She is seeking a total of $30,000 in damages.

Shortly after the incident, DaBaby took to Instagram to apologize.

“I do sincerely apologize, I do. I'm very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on that phone.” He continued in the video stating that the reason he retaliated was because he couldn’t see.