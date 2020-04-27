AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Talks Wanting To Get Young Thug & Drake On "Lightskin Sh*t"

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Fans of the Charlotte representative can expect more new tunes in the near future.

(AllHipHop News) Blame It on Baby is the latest #1 album on the Billboard 200. That accomplishment gave DaBaby his second chart-topper in six months, following the #1 debut of Kirk in 2019.

DaBaby's third studio LP includes features from Quavo, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion. The North Carolina native also recruited Future and JetsonMade for "Lightskin Shit."

Apparently, two other Hip Hop stars could have appeared on track 3 of Blame It on Baby. DaBaby spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about his original plans for  "Lightskin Sh*t."

"There were only a few voices I wanted to hear on there. I was either gonna put Young Thug or Future, or maybe one more. I maybe would’ve put Drake on there," said DaBaby. 

The product of Charlotte added, "I reached out to all three of them, and Future sent it right back. I had just did the 'Life Is Good' remix. He hit me about that and I sent it straight back to him. He returned the favor."

Over the last year, DaBaby dropped three different full-length projects. When Darden mentioned the rapper's quick musical turnaround, DaBaby replied, "You're asking if I’m gonna drop another album? Damn right... I can’t not do that. I gotta put out more."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

EXCLUSIVE: XXXTentacion Alleged Killer Scared Of Dying; Writes Letter Seeking Bond

One of the men awaiting trial for allegedly killing XXXTentacion is asking a judge to spare his life from the coronavirus for the sake of his own children.

GrouchyGreg

by

Uainit.

Benny The Butcher Gets His Own Label: “This Is A Dream Come True"

It has been a long time since a Hip-Hop label has emerged with the promise of Young Money but the vibe of Loud Records. But Benny the Butcher has chopped up the right beef to get the best situation for his flashback but new style crew.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Ras1

Future's Alleged Baby Mother has Walked Away with Win

Future takes an L to his alleged baby mom's.

Fatima Barrie

by

TLaw2021

Megan Thee Stallion To Release Jean Line With Fashion Nova

Megan is creating jeans with Fashion Nova for fellow stallions like herself.

Fatima Barrie

Tekashi 6ix9ine Accused Of Abandoning One Of His Kids

Tekashi 6ix9ine's ex-girlfriend claims the rap star hasn't seen his daughter since he was released from prison.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mr Juse

First Week Sales Projects For NBA YoungBoy's '38 Baby 2' Are In

The Baton Rouge rhymer vowed to step away from releasing music.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

EXCLUSIVE: Ceasar Hopes Black Ink Label Will Make Him The Next Diddy

Ceasar from Black Ink is ready to sit take his place amongst the greats like Diddy's, Jay-Z's and Kanye with his new record label!

Fatima Barrie

by

fseoexpert

Scarface Gives Update After Beating COVID-19: "Our Lives Don't Mean S##t To Them"

Scarface opens up about his health condition and how he’s recovering from COVID-19.

Fatima Barrie

Kanye West Is A Billionaire But Claims He's Worth Way More!

Kanye West is now in the elite ranks of the rich and wealthy, and he says he is still being undervalued.

AllHipHop Staff

by

AlPoe

2 Chainz Will Not Re Open Atlanta Restaurants

2 Chainz No Longer Plans to Re Open Atlanta Restaurants

Fatima Barrie