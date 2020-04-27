DaBaby Talks Wanting To Get Young Thug & Drake On "Lightskin Sh*t"

Fans of the Charlotte representative can expect more new tunes in the near future.

(AllHipHop News) Blame It on Baby is the latest #1 album on the Billboard 200. That accomplishment gave DaBaby his second chart-topper in six months, following the #1 debut of Kirk in 2019.

DaBaby's third studio LP includes features from Quavo, Roddy Ricch, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Ashanti, and Megan Thee Stallion. The North Carolina native also recruited Future and JetsonMade for "Lightskin Shit."

Apparently, two other Hip Hop stars could have appeared on track 3 of Blame It on Baby. DaBaby spoke to Apple Music's Ebro Darden about his original plans for "Lightskin Sh*t."

"There were only a few voices I wanted to hear on there. I was either gonna put Young Thug or Future, or maybe one more. I maybe would’ve put Drake on there," said DaBaby.

The product of Charlotte added, "I reached out to all three of them, and Future sent it right back. I had just did the 'Life Is Good' remix. He hit me about that and I sent it straight back to him. He returned the favor."

Over the last year, DaBaby dropped three different full-length projects. When Darden mentioned the rapper's quick musical turnaround, DaBaby replied, "You're asking if I’m gonna drop another album? Damn right... I can’t not do that. I gotta put out more."