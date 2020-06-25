DaBaby Teases Release Of "Rockstar" Music Video Featuring Roddy Ricch

It looks like the two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates linked up.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby scored his first #1 record on the Hot 100 when "Rockstar" climbed to the apex of the rankings earlier this month. The Roddy Ricch-assisted song went on to spend a second week atop the chart and is projected to return to the pinnacle next week.

"Rockstar" reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart without an official music video. However, it appears visuals for the smash hit are on the way soon.

DaBaby uploaded an image of himself and Roddy Ricch to Instagram. The photo features Ricch positioned behind a red piano in a field as DaBaby sits on the ground with a red guitar.

The caption for DaBaby's Instagram post simply reads, "You ready? 🎬." A "Rockstar" music video would arrive following the release of the Black Lives Matter remix of the track.

2020 has been a big year for DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. The North Carolina-raised rapper's Blame It on Baby album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in April.

Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album spent three of its four weeks at #1 in this calendar year. The 21-year-old's "The Box" single dominated the Hot 100 chart for 11 weeks from January to March.