AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Teases Release Of "Rockstar" Music Video Featuring Roddy Ricch

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

It looks like the two 2020 Hip Hop MVP candidates linked up.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby scored his first #1 record on the Hot 100 when "Rockstar" climbed to the apex of the rankings earlier this month. The Roddy Ricch-assisted song went on to spend a second week atop the chart and is projected to return to the pinnacle next week. 

"Rockstar" reached the top of Billboard's Hot 100 songs chart without an official music video. However, it appears visuals for the smash hit are on the way soon.

DaBaby uploaded an image of himself and Roddy Ricch to Instagram. The photo features Ricch positioned behind a red piano in a field as DaBaby sits on the ground with a red guitar.

The caption for DaBaby's Instagram post simply reads, "You ready? 🎬." A "Rockstar" music video would arrive following the release of the Black Lives Matter remix of the track.

2020 has been a big year for DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. The North Carolina-raised rapper's Blame It on Baby album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart in April.

Ricch's Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial album spent three of its four weeks at #1 in this calendar year. The 21-year-old's "The Box" single dominated the Hot 100 chart for 11 weeks from January to March.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Yachty Responds To Reports He Crashed His Ferrari

The Georgia-based rapper is said to be okay.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

IdaWallace

Noname Apologizes For J. Cole Response "Song 33" Causing A Distraction

The Chicago wordsmith says she's donating her portion of earnings from the song to mutual aid funds.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Noname

Upcoming Show "Cracka" Puts Blacks As Slave Owners And Whites As Slaves

What history flipped the script on slavery and the Africans kept slaves? "Cracka" explores this alternative non-reality.

AllHipHop Staff

by

TruthGeeker

Will Smith Faces Lawsuit Over ‘King Richard’ Biopic About Venus & Serena Williams’ Father

The litigants are calling for "an injunction requiring all profits for any project using the Richard Williams Rights to be placed in trust for Plaintiffs’ benefit.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kodak Black Loses Appeal Of 46-Month Sentence For Trying To Buy Guns

Looks like rap star Kodak Black is going to have to serve out his full 46-month prison sentence, after he lost an appeal of his conviction last week.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

by

Whodey1983

Diddy's Revolt Network Fires Back At Eminem

The media company says it wants to focus back on "our" movement.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

T.I. To Help Present “Business Of Trap Music” At Clark Atlanta University

The man behind the Trap Music Museum is taking his talents to an HBCU in ATL.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Kpaa

Hip-Hop Legend Tim Westwood Denies Preying On Young Black Female Fans

Tim Westwood was forced to issue a statement after an anonymous user claimed the legendary Hip-Hop DJ had a thing for young black women.

AllHipHop Staff

by

realest357

Spike Lee Demands NFL Force Redskins To Drop Racist Name

Spike Lee became very angry when discussing the Washington Redskins' offensive name on The Joe Madison Show.

AllHipHop Staff

by

lesliefish

Eminem Addresses Dissing Revolt In Leaked "Bang" Verse

The Shady Records head wants to turn the situation in a "different direction."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)