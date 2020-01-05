AllHipHop
DaBaby Vows To Open Krispy Kreme Donut Shop After Arrest

DaBaby is back on social media after being arrested for beating up a promoter and pouring apple juice all over him.

(AllHipHop News) DaBaby is a free man and now he's getting back to business, intending to open a Krispy Kreme donut shop in is hometown.

The Charlotte, North Carolina rapper was released from a Miami jail last night (January 4th), after he was accused of assaulting a promoter during a dispute over money.

DaBaby was detained for beating up a local promoter, and dousing him with apple juice for coming up $10,000 short on his $30,000 booking fee.

According to reports, the "Suge" rapper is being investigated for robbery because he allegedly kept the promoter's $20,000 cash deposit during the tussle.

It was the second arrest for the DaBaby in less than two weeks.

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, was also taken into custody December 23rd for possession of marijuana after his concert at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The rap star's arrests set off an internal investigation into the actions of the cops with the North Tryon Crime Reduction Unit and the Providence Division Crime Reduction Unit, who made the arrest.

"Think ima get back to Charlotte and put a 24 Hour Krispy Kreme Donut Franchise," DaBaby said.

It's unclear if DaBaby is serious about opening up his own Krispy Kreme location, or if he is just taunting the cops, who love to munch on donuts and coffee.

