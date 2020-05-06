DaBaby Wanted By Las Vegas Police

The rap star is in trouble again, after smoking weed in a sprinter van and getting into a tussle with the driver.

(AllHipHop News) An arrest warrant has been issued for rap newcomer DaBaby after he was accused of attacking a driver in Las Vegas last year.

The "Suge" hitmaker, real name Jonathan Kirk, was in Sin City with some friends back in November when they were picked up in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

During the ride, they reportedly lit up a marijuana joint, sparking an argument with the driver, who had to remind his passengers he had a strict no-smoking rule.

DaBaby and his pals allegedly began cursing at him and even hurled threats at him, and when they arrived at their destination at the Hard Rock Hotel, they refused to pay for the ride.

DaBaby then lashed out at the driver, punching him in the back of the head as he spat, "You ain't the boss," while members of the star's entourage are also accused of making comments about having the man killed off.

The incident was reported to local police, who have now issued a warrant for DaBaby's arrest on a count of misdemeanor battery.

Representatives for the rapper have yet to comment on the claims, but it's not the first time he has hit headlines for violent behavior.

In January, DaBaby was arrested in Miami, Florida for reportedly beating up a concert promoter's pal, although that charge was subsequently dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

DaBaby was also accused of slapping a female fan at a concert in Tampa, Florida in early March, for which he is currently facing a civil suit.