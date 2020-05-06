AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

DaBaby Wanted By Las Vegas Police

AllHipHop Staff

The rap star is in trouble again, after smoking weed in a sprinter van and getting into a tussle with the driver.

(AllHipHop News) An arrest warrant has been issued for rap newcomer DaBaby after he was accused of attacking a driver in Las Vegas last year.

The "Suge" hitmaker, real name Jonathan Kirk, was in Sin City with some friends back in November when they were picked up in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

During the ride, they reportedly lit up a marijuana joint, sparking an argument with the driver, who had to remind his passengers he had a strict no-smoking rule.

DaBaby and his pals allegedly began cursing at him and even hurled threats at him, and when they arrived at their destination at the Hard Rock Hotel, they refused to pay for the ride.

DaBaby then lashed out at the driver, punching him in the back of the head as he spat, "You ain't the boss," while members of the star's entourage are also accused of making comments about having the man killed off.

The incident was reported to local police, who have now issued a warrant for DaBaby's arrest on a count of misdemeanor battery.

Representatives for the rapper have yet to comment on the claims, but it's not the first time he has hit headlines for violent behavior.

In January, DaBaby was arrested in Miami, Florida for reportedly beating up a concert promoter's pal, although that charge was subsequently dropped due to a lack of cooperation from the alleged victim.

DaBaby was also accused of slapping a female fan at a concert in Tampa, Florida in early March, for which he is currently facing a civil suit. 

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Sin_bk
Sin_bk

Dumbass lil nigga.

KINGMufasa
KINGMufasa

how many times before they finally lock this lil ignorant MF UP?

Keyremedy916
Keyremedy916

Baby nooooooo. Ok Noooooo

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kisses Dog While Girls Twerk In New Video "GOOBA"

Tekashi 6ix9ine is officially back in the music business with the release of his brand new video "Gooba" today.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Frescoguapo

Diddy Joins Celebrities In Call For Justice For Murdered Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

A number of rappers are putting pressure on the cops in Georgia to arrest two white men accused of killing a black jogger during a racially motivated altercation.

AllHipHop Staff

by

ZAMUSICHUB

50 Cent Says He Likes Oprah And Gayle Despite Attacks

50 Cent sat down and discussed his thoughts on Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

AllHipHop Staff

Twista Helps Out Inmates At Risk For COVID-19

Twista helped out inmates at Stateville Correction Center when he handed out face masks and other needed supplies as inmates fight off the coronavirus.

Mike Winslow

by

viavili.com

Princess Love And Ray J DUNZO

Ray J and his wife Princess Love are heading for divorce after years of relationship turmoil.

AllHipHop Staff

by

tyfromthechi

Donald Glover Hosting Virtual Table Read With "Community" Co-Stars

Rapper Donald Glover is going to reunite with the stars of the TV show "Community" for a virtual read for fans.

AllHipHop Staff

Beyonce To Celebrate Coronavirus Result On Mother's Day

Beyonce and her mother Tina are planning to reunite for an emotional Mother's Day celebration in the middle of a pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Relaunching His Career Today

Tekashi 6ix9ine is making his return to the music business today, and he will address several topics during a live interview.

AllHipHop Staff

by

JDD

Cops Swarm Memorial For Rapper King Shooter And Make Arrests

The NYPD sealed off a local park and shut down a memorial for rapper King Shooter after people supposedly violated social distancing rules.

Mike Winslow

by

InkQuest184

Rihanna's Foundation, Big Sean's Foundation & More Donate $3.2 Million To Detroit & Flint Organizations

The A-list musicians are supporting Michigan residents.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)