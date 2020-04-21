Dallas Austin & Jermaine Dupri Announce "I Wrote That Song" IG Live Discussion

The Hall of Famers are ready to share stories about the biggest hits in their songwriting catalog.

(AllHipHop News) As medical experts continue to promote the need for social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, people are looking for ways to entertain themselves while at home. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz Instagram Live series has become a must-see spectacle.

Verzuz has helped spark nostalgia for classic tunes and legendary musicians. Dallas Austin and Jermaine Dupri are jumping on the high-interest in excellent songs of yesteryear craze. The Atlanta-based songwriters/producers are set to host the "I Wrote That Song" Instagram Live stream on April 24.

Austin will tell stories about the creation of records such as Boyz II Men's "Motownphilly," TLC's "Creep," and Monica's "Don't Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)." Dupri will share his thoughts on cuts like Xscape's "Just Kickin' It," Usher's "Confessions Part II," and Mariah Carey's "We Belong Together."

Both Jermaine Dupri and Dallas Austin were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Dupri was part of the SHOF class of 2018 which also included Kool & The Gang members Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, James "J.T." Taylor, and George Brown. A year later, Austin went into the Songwriters Hall along with Hip Hop legend Missy Elliott and others.