AllHipHop
Login

Dame Dash Calls Aaliyah "The Sacrificial Lamb" In Marriage To R. Kelly

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
by

'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' is set to debut on Lifetime.

(AllHipHop News) Robert "R." Kelly is facing multiple state and federal charges for years of alleged sexual misconduct against girls and women. Accusations that the Grammy-winning singer was attracted to minors began back in 1994 when reports surfaced that a 27-year-old Kelly married then-15-year-old rising performer Aaliyah.

The marriage would eventually be annulled, and Aaliyah would go on to date Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder Damon "Dame" Dash before her death in 2001. Dash is now ready to discuss what he claims to know about Aaliyah's relationship with Kelly in Lifetime's forthcoming Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

"Aaliyah was like the sacrificial lamb for all that because she didn't deserve none of that," offered Dash in a clip of the docuseries. "Good soul, good girl, and wasn't even so resentful. Like, 'Let that man live but just keep him the f*ck away from me.' That's all she wanted. She was just happy to be away."

Demetrius Smith, a former tour manager for Kelly, has stated that he is aware of the Chicago native purchasing Aaliyah a fake ID in order to obtain a marriage license. Federal prosecutors have charged R. Kelly for bribing government officials in connection to the supposed fraudulent identification documents.

"I know the whole story," added Dash. "I know it was the cover-up. But how does that cover it up? It just made the conversation less crazy. Like, 'Oh, he married a child?' That was a headline. That was like, a rumor. That was something talked about like it was normal. It wasn't like, 'Ew, disgusting. You married a 13-year-old.' It was like, 'Oh, he married Aaliyah?' She's 13!"

A person behind the camera corrected Dash on Aaliyah being 15 at the time of the marriage. The outspoken entrepreneur responded, "I don't have to be accurate because I don't care. Fifteen, thirteen, anything under eighteen is disgusting. She was a child."

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is the sequel to 2019's Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly. The second edition of the docuseries premieres on January 2 at 9 ET pm on Lifetime.

Comments
Kim Kardashian Denies Buying JFK's Bloody Assassination Shirt For Kanye's Daughter
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Man Cops Plea In $30 Million Ponzi Scheme Exploiting Famous Rappers
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West And EMI Settlement Talks Back On
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Foxy Brown Blasts DJ Envy Over Comments About Her Music Career
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
11
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneI don’t know Envy’s past achievements I just know him as the last person I wanna hear from on The Breakfast Club. Always…
Common Didn't Want To Have Kids With Angela Rye
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
CasorGreener
CasorGreenerYes he does
Reinvigorated DMX Welcomes 2020 In Vegas With Famous Rappers
Mike Winslow
Mike Winslow
Comment
Skillz Ends The Decade With The 2019 "Rap Up"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
4
Last Reply· by
Prayshine
PrayshineI know Skillz started the yearly rap up but I'll wait for the dogg Uncle Murda! No disrespect but Murda funny wit it!!!
Is Drake Sending Shots To His Rap Peers With Benny The Butcher Lyrics?
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
4
Last Reply· by
Wise Art
Wise ArtWhere is Dame when you need the culture vulture speech.
Doja Cat To Perform At The 2020 AVN Awards
Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)
EditorYohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILE…
Comment
Uncle Murda Goes Off Calls Oprah Winfrey A "B##ch" On "Rap Up 2019"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
1
Last Reply· by
Audi67
Audi67Oprah can buy and sell your name dropping a$$!!🤫