Damon Dash Accuses Jay-Z Of Robbing Him And Enslaving Roc Nation Employees

AllHipHop Staff
by

Damon Dash appears to be extremely bitter over the breakup of Roc Nation and how his old partner Jay-Z handled business.

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash has accused Jay-Z of running off with the Roc brand and doing him dirty.

Damon, Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke famously founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995.

In addition to releasing records by Jay-Z, the label had a stable of some of the best-known rap artists and the Rocawear fashion empire.

Years later, the trio would split up the businesses over a growing rift between Jay-Z and Damon Dash and ultimately control of the company.

In 2004 Roc-A-Fella was sold to Def Jam for $10 million dollars.

Damon accused Jay-Z of devaluing the brand by disassociated himself with it, only to launch a new "Roc" brand - Roc Nation in 2008 - in a $150 million deal with Live Nation.

Damon said the root of the problem was Jay-Z's ego. According to Dame, Jay-Z could not share the spotlight with his former partner.

"He wanted to be the boss and have people work for him for 25 years straight, which is what happened," Damon told 92.3's Big Boy during a recent interview.

It's doubtful the legendary trio will ever reconcile either according to Dame.

"No matter what, I feel he robbed me. Period. And no matter what, I’m always gonna feel that way," Damon said.

Comment