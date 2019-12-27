AllHipHop
Damon Dash Sued For $50 Million Over Alleged Drunken Sexual Assault

AllHipHop Staff
by

A photographer claims payment snuck into her room when he was drunk and grabbed her breasts and butt.

(AllHipHop News) Damon Dash's lawyers are going to be busy in 2020.

The business mogul was just socked with a $50 million sexual assault lawsuit by a photographer who claims the Roc-A-Fella founder molested her in a drunken stupor.

According to documents obtained by The Wrap, a photographer named Monique Bunn claims Dame hired her to do a shoot for his Poppington brand in April.

After work had ended, Bunn was invited to stay the night at Dash's house with his partner Raquel Horn.

Monique Bunn says she was sound asleep in Damon Dash's daughter's room when she was suddenly awakened to the 40 year-old rubbing her breasts and gripping her buttocks without permission.

"Dash was wearing a robe and had no underwear on. Dash had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana all day," according to Bunn's complaint.

Ironically, Monique Bunn is being represented by attorney Christopher Brown.

Brown was the subject of a vicious attack at the hands of Damon Dash, during a recent deposition in court over the movie called "Dear Frank"/"The List."

Christopher Brown is also representing filmmaker Josh Webber in a lawsuit over the movie "Dear Frank," aka "The List."

Webber claimed Damon Dash was erratic and high on the set so he fired him, while Damon claims he financed the whole project.

Damon Dash was a sanctioned by a judge, for attacking Brown no less than 20 times in under an hour, during a deposition which ended when the police were called.

And last week, it was revealed Damon Dash is still $2,000,000 in the hole to the IRS in New York.

